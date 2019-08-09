Reviewing Perspecta Inc. (PRSP)’s and EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)’s results

We are comparing Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) and EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perspecta Inc. 22 0.91 N/A 0.43 53.76 EPAM Systems Inc. 170 5.39 N/A 4.48 43.26

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Perspecta Inc. and EPAM Systems Inc. EPAM Systems Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Perspecta Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Perspecta Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than EPAM Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perspecta Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.2% EPAM Systems Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 14.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Perspecta Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor EPAM Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is 4.4. EPAM Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Perspecta Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Perspecta Inc. and EPAM Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perspecta Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 EPAM Systems Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Perspecta Inc.’s downside potential is -10.55% at a $20 average price target. EPAM Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $167.33 average price target and a -9.83% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that EPAM Systems Inc. looks more robust than Perspecta Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.5% of Perspecta Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of EPAM Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Perspecta Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, EPAM Systems Inc. has 2.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perspecta Inc. -1.64% 0.3% 1.7% 16.94% 6.92% 35.48% EPAM Systems Inc. -1.58% 9.67% 8.86% 37.34% 49.89% 67.05%

For the past year Perspecta Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than EPAM Systems Inc.

Summary

EPAM Systems Inc. beats Perspecta Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. It offers cloud, platform, and IT Outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud applications services in the areas of application modernization and transformation, application development, testing and digital assurance, and application management; and enterprise security solutions, including building security infrastructures into the fabric of U.S. government agencies' digital enterprises. The company also provides services for converged mobility and workplace management, such as mobile enterprise services, virtual desktop and application services, and workplace device services; and a portfolio of analytics services comprising analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. Perspecta Inc. is based in Chantilly, Virginia.

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides product development and software engineering solutions worldwide. The company offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design and prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, and managed services, as well as porting and cross-platform migration. It also provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, quality assurance and testing, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting, and cross-platform migration and documentation. In addition, the company offers software application testing services, including test automation tools and frameworks; testing for enterprise IT, such as test management, automation, functional and non-functional testing, and defect management; and consulting services. Further, it provides enterprise application platform services comprising requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, integration, and support and maintenance. Additionally, the company offers application maintenance and support services, such as incident management, fault investigation diagnosis, work-around provision, application bug fixes, release management, enhancements, and third-party maintenance; and infrastructure management services, including application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as incident notification and resolutions. It serves software and technology companies in financial service, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, media and entertainment, life sciences, and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.