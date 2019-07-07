Reviewing Perspecta Inc. (PRSP)’s and Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC)’s results

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) and Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) compete against each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perspecta Inc. 21 0.96 N/A 0.32 69.78 Digimarc Corporation 34 26.79 N/A -2.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Perspecta Inc. and Digimarc Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perspecta Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Digimarc Corporation 0.00% -55% -50.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Perspecta Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Digimarc Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Digimarc Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Perspecta Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Perspecta Inc. and Digimarc Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perspecta Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Digimarc Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Perspecta Inc. has a -15.72% downside potential and a consensus price target of $20. On the other hand, Digimarc Corporation’s potential downside is -3.76% and its average price target is $44.83. Based on the data given earlier, Digimarc Corporation is looking more favorable than Perspecta Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.6% of Perspecta Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.6% of Digimarc Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Perspecta Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Digimarc Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perspecta Inc. -3.57% 0.86% 10.78% -4.23% 0% 30.08% Digimarc Corporation -1.43% 100.84% 156.3% 182.99% 106% 314.14%

For the past year Perspecta Inc. was less bullish than Digimarc Corporation.

Summary

Digimarc Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Perspecta Inc.

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. It offers cloud, platform, and IT Outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud applications services in the areas of application modernization and transformation, application development, testing and digital assurance, and application management; and enterprise security solutions, including building security infrastructures into the fabric of U.S. government agencies' digital enterprises. The company also provides services for converged mobility and workplace management, such as mobile enterprise services, virtual desktop and application services, and workplace device services; and a portfolio of analytics services comprising analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. Perspecta Inc. is based in Chantilly, Virginia.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Digimarc Discover, and Digimarc Barcode and Intuitive Computing Platform that are designed to optimize the identification of various consumer brand impressions facilitating mobile-centric shopping. The companyÂ’s solutions identifies, tracks, manages, and protects content; and enables new consumer applications to access networks and information from personal computers and mobile devices. Its solutions are used in various media identification and management products and solutions, such as counterfeiting and piracy deterrence; online e-publication piracy protection; content identification and media management; authentication and monitoring; retail point of sale transaction processing; linking to networks and providing access to information; and improves services in support of mobile commerce. The company provides its solutions directly and through its business partners. Digimarc Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.