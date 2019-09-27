Reviewing Personalis Inc. (PSNL)’s and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 18 -1.25 20.97M -0.71 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 2 0.00 5.15M -8.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Personalis Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Personalis Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 118,140,845.07% 0% 0% TrovaGene Inc. 270,114,339.66% -145.6% -109%

Liquidity

Personalis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TrovaGene Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. TrovaGene Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Personalis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Personalis Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.6% and 8% respectively. Personalis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year Personalis Inc. has stronger performance than TrovaGene Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Personalis Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.