Reviewing Personalis Inc. (PSNL)’s and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s results

Since Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 21 11.56 N/A -0.71 0.00 Repligen Corporation 74 20.59 N/A 0.46 204.75

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Personalis Inc. and Repligen Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Personalis Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Liquidity

Personalis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Repligen Corporation are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Repligen Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Personalis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Personalis Inc. and Repligen Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Repligen Corporation’s average target price is $110, while its potential upside is 18.24%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.6% of Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Personalis Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1% are Repligen Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance while Repligen Corporation has 78.97% stronger performance.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Personalis Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.