Reviewing Personalis Inc. (PSNL)’s and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 21 11.08 N/A -0.71 0.00 OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.23 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Personalis Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6%

Liquidity

Personalis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, OPKO Health Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. OPKO Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Personalis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Personalis Inc. and OPKO Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.6% and 26.4% respectively. 0.2% are Personalis Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.5% of OPKO Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9%

For the past year OPKO Health Inc. has weaker performance than Personalis Inc.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats OPKO Health Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.