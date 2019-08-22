Reviewing Personalis Inc. (PSNL)’s and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s results

Both Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 22 11.37 N/A -0.71 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Personalis Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Personalis Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. OncoSec Medical Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Personalis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year Personalis Inc. was less bearish than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.