Reviewing Personalis Inc. (PSNL)’s and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s results

Both Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 22 10.27 N/A -0.71 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Personalis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. which has a 19.7 Current Ratio and a 19.7 Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Personalis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Personalis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.