Reviewing Personalis Inc. (PSNL)’s and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s results

This is a contrast between Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 21 11.08 N/A -0.71 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Personalis Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Personalis Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Liquidity

Personalis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 and has 13.8 Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Personalis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Personalis Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.6% and 70.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance while Kura Oncology Inc. has 36.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats Kura Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.