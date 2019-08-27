Reviewing Personalis Inc. (PSNL)’s and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s results

Since Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 21 11.08 N/A -0.71 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Table 1 demonstrates Personalis Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Personalis Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Personalis Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Histogenics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Histogenics Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Personalis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares and 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares. 0.2% are Personalis Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 6% are Histogenics Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance while Histogenics Corporation has 103.62% stronger performance.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Personalis Inc.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.