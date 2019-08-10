Reviewing Personalis Inc. (PSNL)’s and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s results

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 22 13.79 N/A -0.71 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

Table 1 highlights Personalis Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Personalis Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Personalis Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Global Cord Blood Corporation is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.6. Global Cord Blood Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Personalis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Personalis Inc. shares. Comparatively, 49.6% are Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Personalis Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Personalis Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).