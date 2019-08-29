Reviewing Personalis Inc. (PSNL)’s and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s results

Since Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 21 11.25 N/A -0.71 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Personalis Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Liquidity

Personalis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Personalis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.8% are Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 29.81% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Personalis Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.