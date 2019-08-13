Reviewing Personalis Inc. (PSNL)’s and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 22 12.01 N/A -0.71 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 20.45 N/A -1.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Personalis Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Personalis Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Personalis Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Personalis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year Personalis Inc. had bearish trend while Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Personalis Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.