Reviewing Personalis Inc. (PSNL)’s and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s results

We are contrasting Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 21 10.64 N/A -0.71 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares and 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 54.73% are Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year Personalis Inc. has stronger performance than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

On 5 of the 5 factors Personalis Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.