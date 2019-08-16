Reviewing Personalis Inc. (PSNL)’s and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 22 9.63 N/A -0.71 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 20 52.04 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Liquidity

Personalis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Cara Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Cara Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Personalis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Personalis Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Competitively Cara Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $28.14, with potential upside of 24.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Personalis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Personalis Inc. had bearish trend while Cara Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.