Reviewing Personalis Inc. (PSNL)’s and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 22 9.25 N/A -0.71 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.94 N/A -4.59 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Personalis Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Personalis Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Personalis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Personalis Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.6% and 5.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 32.93% are Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year Personalis Inc. had bearish trend while Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Personalis Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.