Reviewing Personalis Inc. (PSNL)’s and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s results

Both Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 23 9.85 N/A -0.71 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

Demonstrates Personalis Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Personalis Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 22.93% are BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

For the past year Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance while BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 40.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.