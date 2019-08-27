Reviewing Personalis Inc. (PSNL)’s and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s results

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 21 11.08 N/A -0.71 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Demonstrates Personalis Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40%

Liquidity

Personalis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AVROBIO Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. AVROBIO Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Personalis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Personalis Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.6% and 67.7%. 0.2% are Personalis Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, AVROBIO Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45%

For the past year Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance while AVROBIO Inc. has 27.45% stronger performance.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors AVROBIO Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.