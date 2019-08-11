Reviewing Pershing Gold Corporation (PGLC)’s and Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)’s results

Both Pershing Gold Corporation (NASDAQ:PGLC) and Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) are each other’s competitor in the Gold industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pershing Gold Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Kinross Gold Corporation 4 2.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pershing Gold Corporation and Kinross Gold Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pershing Gold Corporation and Kinross Gold Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pershing Gold Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Kinross Gold Corporation 0.00% -1.4% -0.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Pershing Gold Corporation and Kinross Gold Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pershing Gold Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Kinross Gold Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.46% of Pershing Gold Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.9% of Kinross Gold Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 34.49% of Pershing Gold Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 9.04% are Kinross Gold Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pershing Gold Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Kinross Gold Corporation -5.63% 10.14% 31.37% 20.72% 11.67% 24.07%

Summary

Kinross Gold Corporation beats Pershing Gold Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Pershing Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold and precious metals primarily in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 25,000 acres in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties comprise approximately 948 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 172 leased unpatented mining claims, and 2,235 acres of leased and 2,770 acres of subleased private lands. The company was formerly known as Sagebrush Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Pershing Gold Corporation in February 2012. Pershing Gold Corporation is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. The companyÂ’s gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It also produces and sells silver; and explores for copper. As of December 31, 2016, its proven and probable mineral reserves included 31.0 million ounces of gold, 37.4 million ounces of silver, and 1.4 billion pounds of copper. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.