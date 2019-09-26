Reviewing PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT)’s and TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s results

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust 8 7.33 N/A 1.45 5.43 TETRA Technologies Inc. 2 0.25 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights PermRock Royalty Trust and TETRA Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PermRock Royalty Trust and TETRA Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% TETRA Technologies Inc. 0.00% -11% -1.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PermRock Royalty Trust and TETRA Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.8% and 80.5%. Insiders owned roughly 15.5% of PermRock Royalty Trust’s shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are TETRA Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PermRock Royalty Trust -0.76% 1.03% -8.37% -13.31% -51% 33.11% TETRA Technologies Inc. -3.11% -8.24% -32.17% -28.77% -63.21% -7.14%

For the past year PermRock Royalty Trust has 33.11% stronger performance while TETRA Technologies Inc. has -7.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors PermRock Royalty Trust beats TETRA Technologies Inc.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression, and Offshore. The Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This division also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. The Production Testing division provides frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, as well as in various basins in South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The Compression division provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage operating in onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada, and Argentina. The Offshore division offers downhole and subsea services, such as well plugging and abandonment, and workover services; decommissioning and construction services through heavy lift barges and various cutting technologies; and conventional and saturation diving services. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.