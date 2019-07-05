Reviewing PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT)’s and SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX)’s results

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust 8 6.81 N/A 1.28 6.63 SAExploration Holdings Inc. 4 0.10 N/A -151.24 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% SAExploration Holdings Inc. 0.00% -649.6% -95.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PermRock Royalty Trust and SAExploration Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 56.3% and 35.5%. About 15.5% of PermRock Royalty Trust’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% are SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PermRock Royalty Trust -2.64% -0.93% -4.61% -32.62% -45.05% 43.41% SAExploration Holdings Inc. 6.23% -10.5% -5.79% -26.94% -88.6% 91.44%

For the past year PermRock Royalty Trust was less bullish than SAExploration Holdings Inc.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats SAExploration Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services to the oil and natural gas industry in North and South America, the Southeast Asia, and West Africa. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp services, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field processing. The company acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. It operates crews that utilize approximately 27,500 owned land and marine seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.