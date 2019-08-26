Reviewing PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT)’s and Its Rivals results

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company, PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PermRock Royalty Trust has 53.8% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 64.73% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand PermRock Royalty Trust has 15.5% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 5.23% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have PermRock Royalty Trust and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting PermRock Royalty Trust and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust N/A 8 5.43 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

PermRock Royalty Trust has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.39 1.76 2.58

The rivals have a potential upside of 47.37%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PermRock Royalty Trust and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PermRock Royalty Trust -0.76% 1.03% -8.37% -13.31% -51% 33.11% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year PermRock Royalty Trust has weaker performance than PermRock Royalty Trust’s peers.

Dividends

PermRock Royalty Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors PermRock Royalty Trust’s peers beat PermRock Royalty Trust.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.