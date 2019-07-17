Reviewing PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT)’s and Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS)’s results

This is a contrast between PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust 9 6.49 N/A 1.28 6.63 Geospace Technologies Corporation 14 2.54 N/A -0.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see PermRock Royalty Trust and Geospace Technologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Geospace Technologies Corporation 0.00% -5.8% -5.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.3% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares and 75.7% of Geospace Technologies Corporation shares. 15.5% are PermRock Royalty Trust’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% are Geospace Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PermRock Royalty Trust -2.64% -0.93% -4.61% -32.62% -45.05% 43.41% Geospace Technologies Corporation -2.15% 9.96% -1.25% 9.16% 34.23% 45.68%

For the past year PermRock Royalty Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Geospace Technologies Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors PermRock Royalty Trust beats Geospace Technologies Corporation.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Geospace Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures seismic instruments and equipment for the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, Colombia, the Russian Federation, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Seismic and Non-Seismic. The Seismic segment offers land and marine nodal data acquisition systems; permanent land and seabed reservoir monitoring products and services; geophones and geophone strings; hydrophones; leader wires; connectors; telemetry cables; marine streamer retrieval and steering devices; and various other products. It also provides multi-component sensors; and seismic borehole acquisition systems. The Non-Seismic segment offers electronic pre-press products that employ direct thermal imaging and digital inkjet printing technologies targeted at the commercial graphics, industrial graphics, textile, and flexographic printing industries. This segment provides thermal imaging products for the commercial graphics industry; sensors and tools for vibration monitoring, mine safety application, and earthquake detection; cables for power and communication used in the offshore oil and gas, and offshore construction industries; water meter cables; and other specialty industrial cable and connector products. The company serves seismic contractors, and independent and government-owned oil and gas companies; direct users of equipment; specialized resellers; and specialty manufacturers, research institutions, and industrial product distributors. Geospace Technologies Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.