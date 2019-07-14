Reviewing PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT)’s and Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN)’s results

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust 9 6.54 N/A 1.28 6.63 Exterran Corporation 16 0.35 N/A -0.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PermRock Royalty Trust and Exterran Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PermRock Royalty Trust and Exterran Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Exterran Corporation 0.00% 2.5% 0.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PermRock Royalty Trust and Exterran Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 56.3% and 90.9%. Insiders held roughly 15.5% of PermRock Royalty Trust’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Exterran Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PermRock Royalty Trust -2.64% -0.93% -4.61% -32.62% -45.05% 43.41% Exterran Corporation 1.53% -18.36% -19.86% -39.4% -50.64% -21.36%

For the past year PermRock Royalty Trust has 43.41% stronger performance while Exterran Corporation has -21.36% weaker performance.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of various products and services for the production and transportation of oil and natural gas worldwide. The company offers contract operations services, including personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies. It also sells parts and components; and provides operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services, as well as integrated infrastructure solutions. In addition, the company designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of oil and natural gas production and processing equipment, such as line heaters, oil and natural gas separators, glycol dehydration units, condensate stabilizers, dew point control plants, water treatment, mechanical refrigeration, and cryogenic plants and skid-mounted production packages for onshore and offshore production facilities; and skid-mounted natural gas compression equipment, as well as custom-engineered and built-to-specification production and processing equipment, and pre-packaged compressor units. Exterran Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.