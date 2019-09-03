Reviewing PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT)’s and CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust 8 6.54 N/A 1.45 5.43 CSI Compressco LP 3 0.25 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PermRock Royalty Trust and CSI Compressco LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% CSI Compressco LP 0.00% -50% -3.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PermRock Royalty Trust and CSI Compressco LP are owned by institutional investors at 53.8% and 33.8% respectively. 15.5% are PermRock Royalty Trust’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2% are CSI Compressco LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PermRock Royalty Trust -0.76% 1.03% -8.37% -13.31% -51% 33.11% CSI Compressco LP 4.02% 1.69% 18.69% 37.38% -38.95% 56.03%

For the past year PermRock Royalty Trust was less bullish than CSI Compressco LP.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats on 6 of the 8 factors CSI Compressco LP.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services. It also provides medium-horsepower compressor packages to move natural gas from the wellhead through the field gathering system; and high-horsepower compressor packages that are primarily used in midstream applications. In addition, the company offers well monitoring and sand separation, as well as early production services. Further, it fabricates and sells natural gas compressor packages for various applications, including gas gathering, gas lift, carbon dioxide injection, wellhead compression, gas storage, refrigeration plant compression, gas processing, pressure maintenance, pipeline transmission, vapor recovery, pipeline station optimization, gas transmission, fuel gas boosters, and coal bed methane systems, as well as sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other parts. CSI Compressco GP Inc. serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.