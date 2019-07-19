Reviewing Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL)’s and Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN)’s results

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust 3 6.35 N/A 0.44 7.24 Roan Resources Inc. 6 0.44 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Permianville Royalty Trust and Roan Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Permianville Royalty Trust and Roan Resources Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Roan Resources Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -5.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Permianville Royalty Trust and Roan Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.3% and 71.7%. Insiders owned 31.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Roan Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permianville Royalty Trust -2.17% -11.52% 27.53% 17.1% -22.22% 67.55% Roan Resources Inc. -25.4% -17.97% -58.5% -74.2% -78.34% -49.88%

For the past year Permianville Royalty Trust has 67.55% stronger performance while Roan Resources Inc. has -49.88% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Permianville Royalty Trust beats Roan Resources Inc.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.