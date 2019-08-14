Reviewing Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL)’s and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)’s results

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust 3 5.80 N/A 0.40 6.43 Rattler Midstream LP 19 8.94 N/A 0.58 31.97

Table 1 demonstrates Permianville Royalty Trust and Rattler Midstream LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Rattler Midstream LP has higher revenue and earnings than Permianville Royalty Trust. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Permianville Royalty Trust is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 0.00% 15.4% 15.4% Rattler Midstream LP 0.00% 13.7% 12.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Permianville Royalty Trust and Rattler Midstream LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Rattler Midstream LP 0 3 6 2.67

Competitively the consensus price target of Rattler Midstream LP is $22.67, which is potential 28.66% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Permianville Royalty Trust and Rattler Midstream LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.8% and 32.6%. Insiders held roughly 31.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust’s shares. Comparatively, 3% are Rattler Midstream LP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permianville Royalty Trust -0.78% -10.56% -23.03% -0.65% -23.03% 35.11% Rattler Midstream LP -1.17% -5.89% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Permianville Royalty Trust has 35.11% stronger performance while Rattler Midstream LP has -3.64% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Rattler Midstream LP beats Permianville Royalty Trust.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.