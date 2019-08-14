Reviewing Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL)’s and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)’s results

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Permianville Royalty Trust
|3
|5.80
|N/A
|0.40
|6.43
|Rattler Midstream LP
|19
|8.94
|N/A
|0.58
|31.97
Table 1 demonstrates Permianville Royalty Trust and Rattler Midstream LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Rattler Midstream LP has higher revenue and earnings than Permianville Royalty Trust. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Permianville Royalty Trust is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Permianville Royalty Trust
|0.00%
|15.4%
|15.4%
|Rattler Midstream LP
|0.00%
|13.7%
|12.5%
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Permianville Royalty Trust and Rattler Midstream LP.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Permianville Royalty Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Rattler Midstream LP
|0
|3
|6
|2.67
Competitively the consensus price target of Rattler Midstream LP is $22.67, which is potential 28.66% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Permianville Royalty Trust and Rattler Midstream LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.8% and 32.6%. Insiders held roughly 31.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust’s shares. Comparatively, 3% are Rattler Midstream LP’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Permianville Royalty Trust
|-0.78%
|-10.56%
|-23.03%
|-0.65%
|-23.03%
|35.11%
|Rattler Midstream LP
|-1.17%
|-5.89%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.64%
For the past year Permianville Royalty Trust has 35.11% stronger performance while Rattler Midstream LP has -3.64% weaker performance.
Summary
On 9 of the 11 factors Rattler Midstream LP beats Permianville Royalty Trust.
Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.
