Reviewing Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL)’s and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust 3 5.61 N/A 0.40 6.43 Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0.23 N/A 0.53 3.44

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Permianville Royalty Trust and Chesapeake Energy Corporation. Chesapeake Energy Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Permianville Royalty Trust. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Permianville Royalty Trust has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Energy Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 0.00% 15.4% 15.4% Chesapeake Energy Corporation 0.00% -206.5% 3.4%

Volatility & Risk

Permianville Royalty Trust is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.46 beta. Competitively, Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s beta is 2.42 which is 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Permianville Royalty Trust and Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 3 3 2.38

On the other hand, Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s potential upside is 128.06% and its average target price is $3.17.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Permianville Royalty Trust and Chesapeake Energy Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.8% and 71.2%. About 31.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permianville Royalty Trust -0.78% -10.56% -23.03% -0.65% -23.03% 35.11% Chesapeake Energy Corporation 4.62% -7.65% -36.04% -37.59% -61.24% -13.81%

For the past year Permianville Royalty Trust had bullish trend while Chesapeake Energy Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Permianville Royalty Trust beats Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania. It also holds interests in liquids-rich resource plays, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Utica Shale in Ohio; the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma; and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The company owns interests in approximately 22,700 oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.708 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company also provides oil, natural gas, and NGL marketing services comprising commodity price structuring, securing and negotiating gathering, hauling, processing and transportation, contract administration, and nomination services for Chesapeake-operated wells; and marketing services for third-party producers, as well as designs, engineers, fabricates, installs, and sells natural gas compression units, accessories, and equipment used in the production, treatment, and processing of oil and natural gas. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.