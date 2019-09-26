Reviewing Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT)’s and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s results

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Basin Royalty Trust 6 10.09 N/A 0.55 9.57 Viper Energy Partners LP 31 13.24 N/A 2.00 16.15

Table 1 highlights Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Viper Energy Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Viper Energy Partners LP seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Permian Basin Royalty Trust. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Viper Energy Partners LP, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Viper Energy Partners LP’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 715% Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.82 beta indicates that Permian Basin Royalty Trust is 18.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Viper Energy Partners LP’s 34.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Viper Energy Partners LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 9 3.00

Meanwhile, Viper Energy Partners LP’s average target price is $40.67, while its potential upside is 43.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Viper Energy Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.6% and 89.4%. About 1% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permian Basin Royalty Trust -3.83% -12% -18.89% -22.12% -42.98% -10.51% Viper Energy Partners LP 8.36% 4.44% 1.48% 4.13% -0.43% 23.89%

For the past year Permian Basin Royalty Trust had bearish trend while Viper Energy Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners LP beats Permian Basin Royalty Trust on 11 of the 11 factors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties that include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties consist of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.