Reviewing Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT)’s and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE)’s results

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Basin Royalty Trust 6 8.59 N/A 0.55 9.57 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 2 0.46 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 715% Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Sundance Energy Australia Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Sundance Energy Australia Limited on the other hand boasts of a $6 average price target and a 387.80% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Sundance Energy Australia Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.6% and 0.05%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s share held by insiders are 1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permian Basin Royalty Trust -3.83% -12% -18.89% -22.12% -42.98% -10.51% Sundance Energy Australia Limited -14.05% -30.96% -58.79% -58.79% -97.5% -41.67%

For the past year Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s stock price has smaller decline than Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Summary

Permian Basin Royalty Trust beats on 6 of the 7 factors Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties that include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties consist of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.