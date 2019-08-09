Reviewing Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT)’s and Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) and Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Basin Royalty Trust 7 8.79 N/A 0.55 9.57 Brigham Minerals Inc. 21 184.54 N/A 0.62 34.76

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Brigham Minerals Inc. Brigham Minerals Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Permian Basin Royalty Trust. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Permian Basin Royalty Trust is presently more affordable than Brigham Minerals Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Brigham Minerals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 715% Brigham Minerals Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 5.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Brigham Minerals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.6% and 27.9% respectively. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Brigham Minerals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permian Basin Royalty Trust -3.83% -12% -18.89% -22.12% -42.98% -10.51% Brigham Minerals Inc. -1.33% -1.11% 5.41% 0% 0% 7.68%

For the past year Permian Basin Royalty Trust has -10.51% weaker performance while Brigham Minerals Inc. has 7.68% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Brigham Minerals Inc. beats Permian Basin Royalty Trust.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties that include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties consist of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.