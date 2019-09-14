Reviewing Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. (PPIH)’s and Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s results

We are contrasting Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) and Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Pollution & Treatment Controls companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. 9 0.54 N/A -0.12 0.00 Select Energy Services Inc. 11 0.62 N/A 0.26 38.52

Table 1 demonstrates Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. and Select Energy Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. 0.00% -1.8% -0.9% Select Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 2%

Liquidity

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Select Energy Services Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Select Energy Services Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. and Select Energy Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Select Energy Services Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Select Energy Services Inc. is $10, which is potential 17.79% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.2% of Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. shares and 80% of Select Energy Services Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.1% of Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Select Energy Services Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. -0.34% -3.59% -0.56% 3.75% -3.8% 1.14% Select Energy Services Inc. -1.17% -14.47% -7.29% 16.9% -33.96% 60.92%

For the past year Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Select Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Select Energy Services Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping, and leak detection and location systems. The company offers various piping systems, including industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed piping systems for district heating and cooling; insulation for subsea oil and gas gathering flowlines and equipment; above and below ground long lines for oil and mineral transportation; and anti-corrosion coatings for oil and gas distribution and gathering pipelines. It sells its products in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, India, and internationally. The company was formerly known as MFRI, Inc. and changed its name to Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. in March 2017. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Niles, Illinois.

Select Energy Services, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides water solutions to the United States unconventional oil and gas industry. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Accommodations and Rentals, and Wellsite Completion and Construction Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water solutions, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids. The Accommodations and Rentals segment offers workforce accommodations and surface rental equipment supporting drilling, completion, and production operations. The Wellsite Completion and Construction Services segment provides crane and logistics services, wellsite and pipeline construction, and field services. Select Energy Services, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas.