Reviewing PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI)’s and Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)’s results

PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI) and Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST), both competing one another are Medical Laboratories & Research companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PerkinElmer Inc. 84 1.44 103.12M 2.20 39.23 Twist Bioscience Corporation 28 0.00 23.44M -3.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PerkinElmer Inc. and Twist Bioscience Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PerkinElmer Inc. 123,408,329.34% 9.6% 4.1% Twist Bioscience Corporation 82,622,488.54% 264.4% -63.3%

Liquidity

PerkinElmer Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Twist Bioscience Corporation are 6.5 and 6.3 respectively. Twist Bioscience Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PerkinElmer Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for PerkinElmer Inc. and Twist Bioscience Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PerkinElmer Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Twist Bioscience Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

PerkinElmer Inc.’s upside potential is 18.60% at a $101 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PerkinElmer Inc. and Twist Bioscience Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 97.8% and 30.3% respectively. PerkinElmer Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.09% of Twist Bioscience Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PerkinElmer Inc. -9.4% -11.8% -8.5% -4.6% 10.77% 9.64% Twist Bioscience Corporation 5.41% 13.88% 34.88% 44.78% 0% 46.04%

For the past year PerkinElmer Inc. has weaker performance than Twist Bioscience Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors PerkinElmer Inc. beats Twist Bioscience Corporation.

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Discovery and Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery and Analytical Solutions segment develops and provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. It also provides solutions to farmers and food producers; an analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, electronics, energy, food, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries; and laboratory services. This segmentÂ’s offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, liquid handling systems, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance life sciences research and drug discovery processes. Its research portfolio includes a range of systems consisting of imaging, detection, and extraction instrumentation for use on in vitro, ex vivo, and in vivo models, analysis hardware, and software; and a range of consumable products, including drug discovery and research reagents. The Diagnostics segment provides early detection for genetic disorders from pregnancy to early childhood, as well as flat panel X-ray detectors and infectious disease testing for the diagnostics market. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support sample-to-sequencer workflow using next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, genetic testing, and drug discovery. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.