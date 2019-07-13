Reviewing PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI)’s and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)’s results

PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI) and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM), both competing one another are Medical Laboratories & Research companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PerkinElmer Inc. 92 3.79 N/A 2.20 40.05 HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 2 2.12 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PerkinElmer Inc. and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PerkinElmer Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 4.1% HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -75.5% -37.8%

Risk & Volatility

PerkinElmer Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.22 beta. From a competition point of view, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. has a 1.77 beta which is 77.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PerkinElmer Inc. are 1.7 and 1.2. Competitively, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. has 6.3 and 6.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PerkinElmer Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for PerkinElmer Inc. and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PerkinElmer Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.33 average price target and a 316.45% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.7% of PerkinElmer Inc. shares and 51.8% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. shares. PerkinElmer Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, 1.9% are HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PerkinElmer Inc. -5.81% -11.37% -6.25% 3.35% 15.34% 11.92% HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 0.82% -9.19% 6.93% -32.33% -30.03% -2.76%

For the past year PerkinElmer Inc. had bullish trend while HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors PerkinElmer Inc. beats HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Discovery and Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery and Analytical Solutions segment develops and provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. It also provides solutions to farmers and food producers; an analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, electronics, energy, food, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries; and laboratory services. This segmentÂ’s offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, liquid handling systems, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance life sciences research and drug discovery processes. Its research portfolio includes a range of systems consisting of imaging, detection, and extraction instrumentation for use on in vitro, ex vivo, and in vivo models, analysis hardware, and software; and a range of consumable products, including drug discovery and research reagents. The Diagnostics segment provides early detection for genetic disorders from pregnancy to early childhood, as well as flat panel X-ray detectors and infectious disease testing for the diagnostics market. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support sample-to-sequencer workflow using next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, genetic testing, and drug discovery. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The companyÂ’s products, HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms include instrumentation (or platforms), consumables comprising assay kits, and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets from samples a fraction of the size required by prevailing technologies. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing. The companyÂ’s assay product offerings include HTG EdgeSeq oncology biomarker panel; HTG EdgeSeq immuno-oncology assay; HTG EdgeSeq lymphoma panel; HTG EdgeSeq microRNA whole-transcriptome assay; and HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL cell of origin assay. It also provides sample processing and molecular profiling of retrospective cohorts through its VERI/O laboratory; and designs custom panels for biopharmaceutical customers and research services, resulting from research and development collaboration agreements with biopharmaceutical customers. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and molecular testing laboratories. The company has a research collaboration with Insituto Valenciano de Oncologia on breast cancer recurrence risk. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. distributes its instruments and consumables directly in the United States and Europe; and through distributors in parts of Europe and internationally. The company was formerly known as HTG, Inc. and changed its name to HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. in March 2011. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.