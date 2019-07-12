Reviewing PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI)’s and Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s results

PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI) and Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PerkinElmer Inc. 91 3.80 N/A 2.20 40.05 Fulgent Genetics Inc. 5 5.29 N/A -0.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see PerkinElmer Inc. and Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PerkinElmer Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 4.1% Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0.00% -9.9% -9.4%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PerkinElmer Inc. Its rival Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.4 and 14.4 respectively. Fulgent Genetics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PerkinElmer Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.7% of PerkinElmer Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.7% of Fulgent Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of PerkinElmer Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.2% are Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PerkinElmer Inc. -5.81% -11.37% -6.25% 3.35% 15.34% 11.92% Fulgent Genetics Inc. -0.54% -17.36% 33.53% 59.14% 43.56% 75.71%

For the past year PerkinElmer Inc. has weaker performance than Fulgent Genetics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors PerkinElmer Inc. beats Fulgent Genetics Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Discovery and Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery and Analytical Solutions segment develops and provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. It also provides solutions to farmers and food producers; an analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, electronics, energy, food, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries; and laboratory services. This segmentÂ’s offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, liquid handling systems, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance life sciences research and drug discovery processes. Its research portfolio includes a range of systems consisting of imaging, detection, and extraction instrumentation for use on in vitro, ex vivo, and in vivo models, analysis hardware, and software; and a range of consumable products, including drug discovery and research reagents. The Diagnostics segment provides early detection for genetic disorders from pregnancy to early childhood, as well as flat panel X-ray detectors and infectious disease testing for the diagnostics market. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support sample-to-sequencer workflow using next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, genetic testing, and drug discovery. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., a technology company, focuses on providing genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The companyÂ’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. It primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.