Reviewing PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI)’s and BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)’s results

PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI) and BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT), both competing one another are Medical Laboratories & Research companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PerkinElmer Inc. 84 1.44 103.12M 2.20 39.23 BioTelemetry Inc. 41 0.82 30.79M 1.35 34.91

Table 1 highlights PerkinElmer Inc. and BioTelemetry Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BioTelemetry Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than PerkinElmer Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. PerkinElmer Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than BioTelemetry Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has PerkinElmer Inc. and BioTelemetry Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PerkinElmer Inc. 123,408,329.34% 9.6% 4.1% BioTelemetry Inc. 75,281,173.59% 16% 8.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.25 beta indicates that PerkinElmer Inc. is 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, BioTelemetry Inc. has a 1.3 beta which is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PerkinElmer Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, BioTelemetry Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. BioTelemetry Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PerkinElmer Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for PerkinElmer Inc. and BioTelemetry Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PerkinElmer Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BioTelemetry Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

PerkinElmer Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 18.60% and an $101 consensus price target. BioTelemetry Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $70.5 consensus price target and a 74.07% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that BioTelemetry Inc. looks more robust than PerkinElmer Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PerkinElmer Inc. and BioTelemetry Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.8% and 91.7% respectively. About 0.9% of PerkinElmer Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of BioTelemetry Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PerkinElmer Inc. -9.4% -11.8% -8.5% -4.6% 10.77% 9.64% BioTelemetry Inc. 1.01% -4.3% -11.52% -32.8% -9.1% -21.38%

For the past year PerkinElmer Inc. has 9.64% stronger performance while BioTelemetry Inc. has -21.38% weaker performance.

Summary

PerkinElmer Inc. beats on 11 of the 15 factors BioTelemetry Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Discovery and Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery and Analytical Solutions segment develops and provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. It also provides solutions to farmers and food producers; an analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, electronics, energy, food, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries; and laboratory services. This segmentÂ’s offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, liquid handling systems, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance life sciences research and drug discovery processes. Its research portfolio includes a range of systems consisting of imaging, detection, and extraction instrumentation for use on in vitro, ex vivo, and in vivo models, analysis hardware, and software; and a range of consumable products, including drug discovery and research reagents. The Diagnostics segment provides early detection for genetic disorders from pregnancy to early childhood, as well as flat panel X-ray detectors and infectious disease testing for the diagnostics market. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support sample-to-sequencer workflow using next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, genetic testing, and drug discovery. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

BioTelemetry, Inc. provides cardiac monitoring, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The company operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology. The Healthcare segment focuses on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders. It offers Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry and External Cardiac Ambulatory Telemetry services, which incorporates a lightweight patient-worn sensor attached to electrodes that capture two-channel electrocardiography (ECG) data, measuring electrical activity of the heart, on a compact wireless handheld monitor; event monitoring services to prescribe wireless event monitors, digital loop event monitors, memory loop event monitors, and non-loop event monitors; and a Holter and extended-wear Holter monitors to cardiologists and electrophysiologists. The Research Services segment provides cardiac monitoring, imaging, scientific consulting, and data management services for drug, medical treatment, and device trials to pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations. Its centralized services include ECG, Holter monitoring, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, echocardiography, multigated acquisition scan, imaging, protocol development, and expert reporting and statistical analysis. This segment also offers services in the cardiovascular, oncology, musculoskeletal, and neurologic therapeutic areas; and support services, such as project coordination, setup and management, equipment rental, data transfer, processing, analysis, and 24/7 customer support and site training. The Technology segment focuses on the manufacture, engineering, and development of non-invasive cardiac monitors for healthcare companies, clinics, and hospitals worldwide. This segment offers various devices, including cardiac event monitors, digital Holter monitors, and mobile cardiac telemetry monitors. BioTelemetry, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.