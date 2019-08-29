Reviewing Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)’s and i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)’s results

As Business Software & Services companies, Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) and i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network Ltd. 3 0.70 N/A 0.36 12.53 i3 Verticals Inc. 25 1.76 N/A -0.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Perion Network Ltd. and i3 Verticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 3.6% i3 Verticals Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -0.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Perion Network Ltd. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor i3 Verticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Perion Network Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than i3 Verticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Perion Network Ltd. and i3 Verticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perion Network Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 i3 Verticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively i3 Verticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $25.5, with potential upside of 12.38%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Perion Network Ltd. and i3 Verticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.8% and 49.2% respectively. About 36.5% of Perion Network Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of i3 Verticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perion Network Ltd. 1.35% 51.01% 51.52% 36.36% 44.23% 73.08% i3 Verticals Inc. 1.49% -4.86% 20.45% 16.76% 90.85% 18.55%

For the past year Perion Network Ltd. was more bullish than i3 Verticals Inc.

Summary

Perion Network Ltd. beats i3 Verticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, advertising agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms. Its platform allows advertisers to control their marketing expenditures, in-house planning and strategy, and utilize the technical tool to create operational marketing efficiencies. In addition, the company provides search-based monetization solutions for publishers with analytics capabilities to track and monitor their business performance; toolbar platform, which allows publishers to create, implement, and distribute Web browser toolbars, as well as through consumer products; Smilebox, a photo sharing and social expression product; and IncrediMail a messaging application that enables consumers to manage various email accounts in a single place. The company is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other POS-related solutions. It offers its solutions to its clients through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, independent sales organizations, and other referral partners, such as financial institutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.