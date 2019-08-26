Reviewing Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)’s and Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)’s results

As Business Software & Services businesses, Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) and Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network Ltd. 3 0.69 N/A 0.36 12.53 Fair Isaac Corporation 295 8.84 N/A 5.24 66.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Perion Network Ltd. and Fair Isaac Corporation. Fair Isaac Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Perion Network Ltd. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Perion Network Ltd. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fair Isaac Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 3.6% Fair Isaac Corporation 0.00% 59.1% 11.9%

Risk & Volatility

Perion Network Ltd. is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.14 beta. Fair Isaac Corporation on the other hand, has 1.2 beta which makes it 20.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Perion Network Ltd. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Fair Isaac Corporation has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Perion Network Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fair Isaac Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Perion Network Ltd. and Fair Isaac Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perion Network Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Fair Isaac Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Fair Isaac Corporation’s potential downside is -12.80% and its average price target is $305.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.8% of Perion Network Ltd. shares and 87.5% of Fair Isaac Corporation shares. Perion Network Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 36.5%. Comparatively, 1.7% are Fair Isaac Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perion Network Ltd. 1.35% 51.01% 51.52% 36.36% 44.23% 73.08% Fair Isaac Corporation 0.74% 9.69% 28.25% 59.56% 73.59% 85.79%

For the past year Perion Network Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Fair Isaac Corporation.

Summary

Fair Isaac Corporation beats Perion Network Ltd. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, advertising agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms. Its platform allows advertisers to control their marketing expenditures, in-house planning and strategy, and utilize the technical tool to create operational marketing efficiencies. In addition, the company provides search-based monetization solutions for publishers with analytics capabilities to track and monitor their business performance; toolbar platform, which allows publishers to create, implement, and distribute Web browser toolbars, as well as through consumer products; Smilebox, a photo sharing and social expression product; and IncrediMail a messaging application that enables consumers to manage various email accounts in a single place. The company is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It operates through three segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment offers pre-configured decision management applications designed for various business problem or process, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management, as well as associated professional services. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment offers analytic and decision management software tools, as well as professional services. The company offers a portfolio of applications, tools, and services in the cloud to clients through its FICO Analytic Cloud, FICO Decision Management Suite, and FICO Decision Management Platform. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization; indirect channels; subsidiary sales organizations; and resellers and independent distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.