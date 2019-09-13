Reviewing Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT)’s and PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX)’s results

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) and PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Financial Corporation 2 0.45 N/A -0.47 0.00 PRGX Global Inc. 7 0.74 N/A 0.04 136.83

Demonstrates Performant Financial Corporation and PRGX Global Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Financial Corporation 0.00% -31.7% -17.7% PRGX Global Inc. 0.00% 4.6% 2.4%

Risk & Volatility

Performant Financial Corporation has a 0.24 beta, while its volatility is 76.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, PRGX Global Inc.’s 38.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

Performant Financial Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, PRGX Global Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. PRGX Global Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Performant Financial Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Performant Financial Corporation and PRGX Global Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.6% and 76.5%. About 3% of Performant Financial Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of PRGX Global Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Performant Financial Corporation -1.61% 19.61% -38.69% -40.49% -44.55% -45.78% PRGX Global Inc. -15.26% -16.89% -28.9% -38.42% -37.67% -40.76%

For the past year Performant Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than PRGX Global Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors PRGX Global Inc. beats Performant Financial Corporation.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. Its services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for government and private clients in various markets. The company offers recovery services to guaranty agencies and private institutions; and audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also provides tax recovery services to state and municipal agencies, as well as financial institutions; and risk management advisory services that enable clients to proactively manage loan portfolios and reduce the incidence of defaulted loan assets over time. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

PRGX Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â– Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The companyÂ’s recovery audit services are based on the mining of clientsÂ’ purchasing related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers. It also offers adjacent recovery services comprising advisory, analytics, and supplier information management (SIM) services, as well as PRGX OPTIX suite of analytics tools. The company serves retailers, such as discount, department, specialty, grocery, and drug stores, as well as wholesalers; business enterprises, including manufacturers, financial services firms, pharmaceutical companies, and resource companies, such as oil and gas companies; and federal and state government agencies. PRGX Global, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.