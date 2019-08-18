Reviewing Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT)’s and Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP)’s results

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) and Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Financial Corporation 2 0.48 N/A -0.47 0.00 Insperity Inc. 120 0.94 N/A 3.89 27.35

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Financial Corporation 0.00% -31.7% -17.7% Insperity Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.24 shows that Performant Financial Corporation is 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Insperity Inc. has a 1.04 beta and it is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Performant Financial Corporation are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Insperity Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Performant Financial Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Insperity Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Performant Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Insperity Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Insperity Inc.’s consensus price target is $143, while its potential upside is 53.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Performant Financial Corporation and Insperity Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.6% and 84.2%. Insiders owned roughly 3% of Performant Financial Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Insperity Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Performant Financial Corporation -1.61% 19.61% -38.69% -40.49% -44.55% -45.78% Insperity Inc. -24.73% -14.39% -10.27% 0.89% 11.36% 13.91%

For the past year Performant Financial Corporation has -45.78% weaker performance while Insperity Inc. has 13.91% stronger performance.

Summary

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. Its services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for government and private clients in various markets. The company offers recovery services to guaranty agencies and private institutions; and audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also provides tax recovery services to state and municipal agencies, as well as financial institutions; and risk management advisory services that enable clients to proactively manage loan portfolios and reduce the incidence of defaulted loan assets over time. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR business services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising benefits and payroll administration, health and workersÂ’ compensation insurance programs, personnel records management, employer liability management, assistance with government compliance, general HR advice, employee recruiting and support, employee performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Employee Service Center, a cloud-based human capital management platform that provides automated and personalized professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients and worksite employees; and Workforce Administration solution that offers human capital management and payroll services. In addition, Insperity, Inc. offers other business performance solutions consisting of human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, financial and expense management services, retirement services, and insurance services via desktop applications and cloud-based delivery models. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.