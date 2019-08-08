Reviewing Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT)’s and InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK)’s results

Both Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) and InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Financial Corporation 2 0.44 N/A -0.47 0.00 InnerWorkings Inc. 4 0.13 N/A -1.48 0.00

Demonstrates Performant Financial Corporation and InnerWorkings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Performant Financial Corporation and InnerWorkings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Financial Corporation 0.00% -31.7% -17.7% InnerWorkings Inc. 0.00% -36.9% -12.2%

Risk and Volatility

Performant Financial Corporation is 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.24. InnerWorkings Inc.’s 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.43 beta.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Performant Financial Corporation. Its rival InnerWorkings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.8 respectively. Performant Financial Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than InnerWorkings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.6% of Performant Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 85.8% of InnerWorkings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3% of Performant Financial Corporation’s shares. Competitively, InnerWorkings Inc. has 4.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Performant Financial Corporation -1.61% 19.61% -38.69% -40.49% -44.55% -45.78% InnerWorkings Inc. -6.15% -5.18% 9.25% -18.12% -58.03% -2.14%

For the past year Performant Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than InnerWorkings Inc.

Summary

Performant Financial Corporation beats InnerWorkings Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. Its services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for government and private clients in various markets. The company offers recovery services to guaranty agencies and private institutions; and audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also provides tax recovery services to state and municipal agencies, as well as financial institutions; and risk management advisory services that enable clients to proactively manage loan portfolios and reduce the incidence of defaulted loan assets over time. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.