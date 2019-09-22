Reviewing Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT)’s and Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV)’s results

Both Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) and Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Financial Corporation 2 0.43 N/A -0.47 0.00 Envestnet Inc. 66 3.75 N/A -0.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Performant Financial Corporation and Envestnet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Financial Corporation 0.00% -31.7% -17.7% Envestnet Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.6%

Risk and Volatility

Performant Financial Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.24 beta. Envestnet Inc.’s 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

Performant Financial Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Envestnet Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Performant Financial Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Envestnet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Performant Financial Corporation and Envestnet Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Performant Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Envestnet Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Envestnet Inc.’s potential upside is 34.23% and its average price target is $80.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Performant Financial Corporation and Envestnet Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.6% and 92.8%. Performant Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Envestnet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Performant Financial Corporation -1.61% 19.61% -38.69% -40.49% -44.55% -45.78% Envestnet Inc. -2.39% 4.42% 2.22% 33.95% 23.65% 45.17%

For the past year Performant Financial Corporation has -45.78% weaker performance while Envestnet Inc. has 45.17% stronger performance.

Summary

Envestnet Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Performant Financial Corporation.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. Its services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for government and private clients in various markets. The company offers recovery services to guaranty agencies and private institutions; and audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also provides tax recovery services to state and municipal agencies, as well as financial institutions; and risk management advisory services that enable clients to proactively manage loan portfolios and reduce the incidence of defaulted loan assets over time. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions (ERS), which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.