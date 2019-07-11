Reviewing Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT)’s and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)’s results

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Financial Corporation 2 0.52 N/A -0.47 0.00 Booking Holdings Inc. 1,792 5.59 N/A 86.45 20.70

In table 1 we can see Performant Financial Corporation and Booking Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Performant Financial Corporation and Booking Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Financial Corporation 0.00% -2.7% -1.6% Booking Holdings Inc. 0.00% 46% 17.5%

Volatility & Risk

Performant Financial Corporation’s 0.4 beta indicates that its volatility is 60.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Booking Holdings Inc.’s 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.05 beta.

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Performant Financial Corporation. Its rival Booking Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Performant Financial Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Booking Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Performant Financial Corporation and Booking Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Performant Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Booking Holdings Inc. 0 4 3 2.43

Booking Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1987.14 average price target and a 6.03% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Performant Financial Corporation and Booking Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.1% and 99% respectively. 1% are Performant Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Booking Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Performant Financial Corporation -1.13% -17.26% -20.45% 14.38% -40.48% -22.22% Booking Holdings Inc. 2.16% -3.08% -6.8% -7.65% -13.64% 3.89%

For the past year Performant Financial Corporation has -22.22% weaker performance while Booking Holdings Inc. has 3.89% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Booking Holdings Inc. beats Performant Financial Corporation.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. Its services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for government and private clients in various markets. The company offers recovery services to guaranty agencies and private institutions; and audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also provides tax recovery services to state and municipal agencies, as well as financial institutions; and risk management advisory services that enable clients to proactively manage loan portfolios and reduce the incidence of defaulted loan assets over time. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. The company also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in approximately 220 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.