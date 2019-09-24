Reviewing Performance Shipping Inc. (DCIX)’s and Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)’s results

Both Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX) and Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping Inc. 1 1.56 N/A -5.81 0.00 Hoegh LNG Partners LP 18 3.63 N/A 1.72 10.29

Demonstrates Performance Shipping Inc. and Hoegh LNG Partners LP earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Performance Shipping Inc. and Hoegh LNG Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping Inc. 0.00% -50.7% -44.4% Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0.00% 15.4% 5.5%

Volatility & Risk

Performance Shipping Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.58 beta. Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s 0.99 beta is the reason why it is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Performance Shipping Inc. and Hoegh LNG Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0 1 1 2.50

Hoegh LNG Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $17 consensus price target and a 8.01% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.8% of Performance Shipping Inc. shares and 41% of Hoegh LNG Partners LP shares. Performance Shipping Inc.’s share held by insiders are 21.21%. Insiders Competitively, held 12.91% of Hoegh LNG Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Performance Shipping Inc. -11.5% -8.79% -20.89% 12.03% -42.51% 37.52% Hoegh LNG Partners LP -1.61% 1.14% -9% 0.91% -3.07% 15.24%

For the past year Performance Shipping Inc. was more bullish than Hoegh LNG Partners LP.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Hoegh LNG Partners LP beats Performance Shipping Inc.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. HÃ¶egh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of HÃ¶egh LNG Holdings Ltd.