Reviewing Performance Shipping Inc. (DCIX)’s and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s results

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX) and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping Inc. 1 1.21 N/A -6.47 0.00 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 8 1.07 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Performance Shipping Inc. and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0.00% 1.4% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.63 beta indicates that Performance Shipping Inc. is 63.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s 0.64 beta is the reason why it is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Performance Shipping Inc. and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has an average target price of $17.38, with potential upside of 76.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Performance Shipping Inc. and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0.7% and 87.7% respectively. Performance Shipping Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 21.21%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Performance Shipping Inc. -5.93% -5.93% 30.59% -33.53% -35.47% 70.77% Genco Shipping & Trading Limited -7.41% 1.89% 9.67% -17.12% -51.9% 9.25%

For the past year Performance Shipping Inc. has stronger performance than Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited beats Performance Shipping Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 28, 2017, its fleet consisted of 13 Capesize, 6 Panamax, 4 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 2 Handymax, and 15 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,735,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.