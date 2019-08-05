Reviewing Performance Food Group Company (PFGC)’s and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)’s results

Since Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) are part of the Restaurants industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Food Group Company 40 0.24 N/A 1.12 39.15 The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 3 1.03 N/A 0.13 24.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Performance Food Group Company and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Performance Food Group Company. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Performance Food Group Company’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Performance Food Group Company and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Food Group Company 0.00% 14.2% 4.1% The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0.00% 35.3% 6.1%

Volatility & Risk

Performance Food Group Company’s 0.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

Performance Food Group Company has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Performance Food Group Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Performance Food Group Company and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Food Group Company 0 0 1 3.00 The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Performance Food Group Company’s upside potential currently stands at 18.26% and an $50 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99% of Performance Food Group Company shares are held by institutional investors while 30.7% of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Performance Food Group Company shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 23% of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Performance Food Group Company 3.74% 10.45% 8.03% 28.1% 21.47% 35.88% The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0.97% -2.5% -15.9% -3.12% 22.35% 1.63%

For the past year Performance Food Group Company has stronger performance than The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Performance Food Group Company beats The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, such as meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as seafood products, shortenings and oils, baked goods, and salad dressings. It also supplies various non-food items, such as paper products, including pizza boxes, disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware comprising chinaware and silverware; cookware consisting of pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. In addition, the company provides value-added services related to foodservice distribution, such as providing customers with electronic order-taking, payment, and other Internet based services; and various reports and other data, menu planning advice, food safety training, and assistance in inventory control, as well as access to various third-party services designed to add value to its customersÂ’ businesses. It serves street and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, hospitals, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers, and theaters, as well as franchises and other institutional customers. Performance Food Group Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.