Reviewing Performance Food Group Company (PFGC)’s and Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK)’s results

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) and Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) are two firms in the Restaurants that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Food Group Company 41 0.25 N/A 1.12 39.15 Luckin Coffee Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Performance Food Group Company and Luckin Coffee Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Performance Food Group Company and Luckin Coffee Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Food Group Company 0.00% 14.2% 4.1% Luckin Coffee Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Performance Food Group Company are 1.5 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Luckin Coffee Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Luckin Coffee Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Performance Food Group Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Performance Food Group Company and Luckin Coffee Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Food Group Company 0 0 2 3.00 Luckin Coffee Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Performance Food Group Company has a 11.21% upside potential and an average price target of $51.5. On the other hand, Luckin Coffee Inc.’s potential upside is 18.35% and its consensus price target is $25.67. The data provided earlier shows that Luckin Coffee Inc. appears more favorable than Performance Food Group Company, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Performance Food Group Company and Luckin Coffee Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99% and 47.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Performance Food Group Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Performance Food Group Company 3.74% 10.45% 8.03% 28.1% 21.47% 35.88% Luckin Coffee Inc. 5.06% 26.91% 0% 0% 0% 19.19%

For the past year Performance Food Group Company was more bullish than Luckin Coffee Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Performance Food Group Company beats Luckin Coffee Inc.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, such as meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as seafood products, shortenings and oils, baked goods, and salad dressings. It also supplies various non-food items, such as paper products, including pizza boxes, disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware comprising chinaware and silverware; cookware consisting of pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. In addition, the company provides value-added services related to foodservice distribution, such as providing customers with electronic order-taking, payment, and other Internet based services; and various reports and other data, menu planning advice, food safety training, and assistance in inventory control, as well as access to various third-party services designed to add value to its customersÂ’ businesses. It serves street and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, hospitals, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers, and theaters, as well as franchises and other institutional customers. Performance Food Group Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.