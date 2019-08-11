Reviewing Performance Food Group Company (PFGC)’s and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)’s results

We are contrasting Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Food Group Company 40 0.25 N/A 1.12 39.15 Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 5 0.71 N/A 0.44 10.43

Demonstrates Performance Food Group Company and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Famous Dave’s of America Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Performance Food Group Company. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Performance Food Group Company’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Famous Dave’s of America Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Performance Food Group Company and Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Food Group Company 0.00% 14.2% 4.1% Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 9.4%

Volatility and Risk

Performance Food Group Company is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.67. Competitively, Famous Dave’s of America Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

Performance Food Group Company has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Performance Food Group Company and Famous Dave’s of America Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Food Group Company 0 0 1 3.00 Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Performance Food Group Company’s consensus target price is $50, while its potential upside is 14.00%. Famous Dave’s of America Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 consensus target price and a 108.82% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Famous Dave’s of America Inc. seems more appealing than Performance Food Group Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99% of Performance Food Group Company shares are held by institutional investors while 78.8% of Famous Dave’s of America Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Performance Food Group Company shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.5% of Famous Dave’s of America Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Performance Food Group Company 3.74% 10.45% 8.03% 28.1% 21.47% 35.88% Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 2.24% -4.99% -10.04% -1.72% -29.69% -0.44%

For the past year Performance Food Group Company had bullish trend while Famous Dave’s of America Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Performance Food Group Company beats Famous Dave’s of America Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, such as meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as seafood products, shortenings and oils, baked goods, and salad dressings. It also supplies various non-food items, such as paper products, including pizza boxes, disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware comprising chinaware and silverware; cookware consisting of pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. In addition, the company provides value-added services related to foodservice distribution, such as providing customers with electronic order-taking, payment, and other Internet based services; and various reports and other data, menu planning advice, food safety training, and assistance in inventory control, as well as access to various third-party services designed to add value to its customersÂ’ businesses. It serves street and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, hospitals, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers, and theaters, as well as franchises and other institutional customers. Performance Food Group Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Famous DaveÂ’s name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 6, 2017, it owned 35 locations and franchised 138 locations in 32 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.