Reviewing Perficient Inc. (PRFT)’s and Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB)’s results

Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) and Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB), both competing one another are Information Technology Services companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perficient Inc. 32 2.28 N/A 0.81 42.29 Sigma Labs Inc. 1 36.99 N/A -0.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Perficient Inc. and Sigma Labs Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Perficient Inc. and Sigma Labs Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perficient Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 4.9% Sigma Labs Inc. 0.00% -208.6% -167.4%

Volatility & Risk

Perficient Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.87 beta. Competitively, Sigma Labs Inc.’s beta is -0.42 which is 142.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Perficient Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Sigma Labs Inc. which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Perficient Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sigma Labs Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Perficient Inc. and Sigma Labs Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perficient Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sigma Labs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 8.58% for Perficient Inc. with average target price of $40.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Perficient Inc. and Sigma Labs Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.3% and 6.9%. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of Perficient Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.7% of Sigma Labs Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perficient Inc. -4.63% -0.52% 16.46% 35.17% 30.47% 53.5% Sigma Labs Inc. -37.27% -45.71% -49.33% -62.75% -11.62% -49.33%

For the past year Perficient Inc. had bullish trend while Sigma Labs Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Perficient Inc. beats Sigma Labs Inc.

Perficient, Inc. provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations; and portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services. The company also offers management consulting services in the areas of organizational change management, business analytics, project management, process excellence, and other; and cloud services comprising architecture, business value and health checks assessments, strategy and road maps, and vendor evaluation and selection services. In addition, it provides enterprise social solutions consisting of ideation and crowdsourcing, mobile apps, employee onboarding, partner and vendor collaboration, user and customer support, expert location/Q&A, and others; and digital marketing services, including search engine marketing, user experience and design, and conversion rate optimization. Further, the company offers business intelligence and analytics; commerce; content management; custom applications; business integration and APIs; business process management; customer relationship management; enterprise performance management; and enterprise mobile solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, retail and consumer goods, automotive and transport products, electronics and computer hardware, telecommunications, manufacturing, energy and utilities, business services and leisure, and media and entertainment markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Sigma Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices. It also provides engineering consulting services for developing next-generation technologies in advanced manufacturing technologies. The company serves aerospace and defense manufacturing, energy and power generation, bio-medical manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, and firearms and recreational equipment industries. Sigma Labs, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico.