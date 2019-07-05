Reviewing Perficient Inc. (PRFT)’s and Its Competitors results

As Information Technology Services company, Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Perficient Inc. has 93.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 56.32% institutional ownership for its competitors. 2.5% of Perficient Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.32% of all Information Technology Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Perficient Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perficient Inc. 0.00% 7.40% 4.90% Industry Average 10.54% 48.70% 10.57%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Perficient Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Perficient Inc. N/A 28 38.59 Industry Average 313.33M 2.97B 39.36

Perficient Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Perficient Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Perficient Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perficient Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.57 2.58 2.62

With average target price of $36.67, Perficient Inc. has a potential upside of 6.38%. As a group, Information Technology Services companies have a potential upside of 52.84%. The research analysts’ view based on the data shown earlier is that Perficient Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Perficient Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perficient Inc. 1.56% 11.16% 16.74% 21.37% 26.65% 40.07% Industry Average 2.51% 13.75% 21.07% 25.99% 32.53% 44.35%

For the past year Perficient Inc. has weaker performance than Perficient Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Perficient Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Perficient Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.11 and has 2.09 Quick Ratio. Perficient Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Perficient Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Perficient Inc. has a beta of 0.94 and its 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Perficient Inc.’s competitors are 17.68% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Dividends

Perficient Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Perficient Inc.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors Perficient Inc.

Perficient, Inc. provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations; and portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services. The company also offers management consulting services in the areas of organizational change management, business analytics, project management, process excellence, and other; and cloud services comprising architecture, business value and health checks assessments, strategy and road maps, and vendor evaluation and selection services. In addition, it provides enterprise social solutions consisting of ideation and crowdsourcing, mobile apps, employee onboarding, partner and vendor collaboration, user and customer support, expert location/Q&A, and others; and digital marketing services, including search engine marketing, user experience and design, and conversion rate optimization. Further, the company offers business intelligence and analytics; commerce; content management; custom applications; business integration and APIs; business process management; customer relationship management; enterprise performance management; and enterprise mobile solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, retail and consumer goods, automotive and transport products, electronics and computer hardware, telecommunications, manufacturing, energy and utilities, business services and leisure, and media and entertainment markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.