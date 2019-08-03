Reviewing Perficient Inc. (PRFT)’s and Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC)’s results

Both Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) and Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) compete on a level playing field in the Information Technology Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perficient Inc. 30 2.25 N/A 0.81 42.29 Digimarc Corporation 38 25.59 N/A -2.85 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Perficient Inc. and Digimarc Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Perficient Inc. and Digimarc Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perficient Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 4.9% Digimarc Corporation 0.00% -56.6% -50.8%

Volatility and Risk

Perficient Inc.’s 0.87 beta indicates that its volatility is 13.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Digimarc Corporation is 98.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.02 beta.

Liquidity

Perficient Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Digimarc Corporation are 10.3 and 10.3 respectively. Digimarc Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Perficient Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Perficient Inc. and Digimarc Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perficient Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Digimarc Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 1.13% for Perficient Inc. with consensus target price of $36.67. Competitively the consensus target price of Digimarc Corporation is $44.83, which is potential -0.91% downside. The data provided earlier shows that Perficient Inc. appears more favorable than Digimarc Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.3% of Perficient Inc. shares and 63.4% of Digimarc Corporation shares. Perficient Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Digimarc Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perficient Inc. -4.63% -0.52% 16.46% 35.17% 30.47% 53.5% Digimarc Corporation 2.73% -0.94% 36.5% 134.7% 50.35% 211.59%

For the past year Perficient Inc. was less bullish than Digimarc Corporation.

Summary

Perficient Inc. beats Digimarc Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Perficient, Inc. provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations; and portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services. The company also offers management consulting services in the areas of organizational change management, business analytics, project management, process excellence, and other; and cloud services comprising architecture, business value and health checks assessments, strategy and road maps, and vendor evaluation and selection services. In addition, it provides enterprise social solutions consisting of ideation and crowdsourcing, mobile apps, employee onboarding, partner and vendor collaboration, user and customer support, expert location/Q&A, and others; and digital marketing services, including search engine marketing, user experience and design, and conversion rate optimization. Further, the company offers business intelligence and analytics; commerce; content management; custom applications; business integration and APIs; business process management; customer relationship management; enterprise performance management; and enterprise mobile solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, retail and consumer goods, automotive and transport products, electronics and computer hardware, telecommunications, manufacturing, energy and utilities, business services and leisure, and media and entertainment markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Digimarc Discover, and Digimarc Barcode and Intuitive Computing Platform that are designed to optimize the identification of various consumer brand impressions facilitating mobile-centric shopping. The companyÂ’s solutions identifies, tracks, manages, and protects content; and enables new consumer applications to access networks and information from personal computers and mobile devices. Its solutions are used in various media identification and management products and solutions, such as counterfeiting and piracy deterrence; online e-publication piracy protection; content identification and media management; authentication and monitoring; retail point of sale transaction processing; linking to networks and providing access to information; and improves services in support of mobile commerce. The company provides its solutions directly and through its business partners. Digimarc Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.